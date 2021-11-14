Canandaigua man arrested for fatal October hit-and-run

CANANDAIGUA, N.Y. (WROC) – Officers with the Canandaigua Police Department have arrested a 54-year-old man in connection to a fatal crash that took the life of a man who was operating his scooter on South Main Street on October 23.

On Saturday afternoon, the CPD arrested Todd Smith of Canandaigua and charged him with Vehicular Manslaughter in the Second Degree, Leaving the Scene of an Accident that Resulted in Death, and Driving While Intoxicated.

Police identified the victim as 62-year-old Edwin Wesley who was crossing South Main Street on a marked crosswalk when he was struck by Smith.

According to CPD, it is alleged that Smith was operating his 1956 Ford green pick-up truck while in an intoxicated state when he struck Wesley and fled the scene without reporting the accident to the authorities. Mercy Flight took Wesley to Strong Memorial Hospital where he later died of his injuries.

The pick-up truck believed to have been involved in the accident was located by the Canandaigua Police Department on October 26 following the execution of a search warrant on a storage unit and remains secured as evidence.

Smith was taken to the Ontario County CAP Court for arraignment and was remanded to the Ontario County Jail on $10,000 cash bail, $20,000 secured bond, or $30,000 partial secured bond.

“The Canandaigua Police Department would like to express their heartfelt thanks to all of the citizens who provided information to our agency regarding this investigation,” the PD said. “Their information greatly assisted in the developments made in the investigation and has brought comfort to Mr. Wesley’s family that an arrest has been made.”

On the night of the accident, the Canandaigua Police Department was assisted by the Ontario County Sheriff’s Office, the New York State Police, the Canandaigua Fire Department, the Canandaigua Emergency Squad, and Mercy Flight Central.