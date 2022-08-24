CANANDAIGUA, N.Y. (WROC) — New York State Police arrested 43-year-old Jeffrey Kuney of Canandaigua on criminal sex and drug charges on Wednesday.

Troopers said the charges were made after a victim came forward with allegations upon learning that Kuney was previously arrested for first-degree rape back in July.

Investigators also seized cocaine and prescription drugs from Kuney. Investigators added that Kuney allegedly gave the drugs to one of his victims.

Kuney was charged with first-degree criminal sex act and third-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance.

Kuney was processed and is currently awaiting arraignment at Ontario County Jail. Other victims of Kuney are encouraged to call Troop E of the New York State Police at (585) 398-4100.