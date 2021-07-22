Canandaigua man arrested for attempting to meet with a child for sexual activity

CANANDAIGUA, N.Y. (WROC) — The Canandaigua Police Department have arrested a 47-year-old man for attempting to engage in sexual activity with a child.

Dana Taylor was charged with attempted criminal sex act in the second degree.

“It is alleged that Taylor used social media in an attempt to meet a 14-year-old child for sexual activity. An undercover Canandaigua City Police Detective did meet up with Taylor where he was then placed into custody,” Police said in a statement.

He was released on an appearance ticket and is due back in Canandaigua City Court on August 11. Police say additional charges are pending.