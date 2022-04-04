MOUNT MORRIS, N.Y. (WROC) — A Canadian citizen was arrested in Mount Morris for the illegal possession of 58 pistols, officials from the Livingston County Sheriff’s Department announced Monday.

Authorities say 36-year-old Badri Ahmed-Mohamed, from Ottawa, was stopped by Mount Morris police Sunday on Chapel Street for traffic violations.

Police say after a brief roadside interview, the responding officer “suspected illegal activity.” Ultimately, the officer located 58 handguns along with multiple high-capacity pistol magazines in a duffle bag in the trunk of a vehicle.

Officials say it’s suspected that the firearms were being trafficked across the country to an undetermined location.

Authorities say Ahmed-Mohamed was charged with first-degree criminal possession of a weapon and transported to Livingston County Jail. He was arraigned and then held on $100,000 cash bail, $200,000 bond.

The FBI is assisting with the ongoing investigation, according to police.