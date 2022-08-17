ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A man was hospitalized with potentially life-threatening injuries following a shooting on Campbell Street Wednesday.

At around 6:30 a.m., authorities say officers responded to the 500 block of Campbell Street for the report of a man shot. Shortly after, a 31-year-old man arrived by car at Strong Hospital.

The victim sustained at least one gunshot would to the upper body. His injuries are considered to be serious and potentially life-threatening, according to police.

Officials say the circumstances of the shooting are still under investigation. Anyone with information is encouraged to call 911.

Location

Check back with News 8 WROC as we will continue to update this developing story.