California man accused of injuring Livingston County deputy

LIVINGSTON COUNTY, N.Y. (WROC) — A California man has been arrested and accused of assaulting a Livingston County Sheriff’s Deputy.

27-year-old Patrickdean Garcia was charged with assault on a police officer, first degree obstructing governmental administration, second degree escape, resisting arrest and trespass.

According to the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office, on August 11, Garcia was asked to leave a local business, but refused. The business owner then called 911. According to officials, Garcia became aggressive toward the responding deputy.

Two bystanders helped the deputy take him into custody. The deputy was injured in the process and taken to the hospital for treatment.

During the investigation, the LCSO said Garcia was able to get himself out of a patrol vehicle, but was quickly taken back into custody.