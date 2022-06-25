ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Officers with the Rochester Police Department arrested a male after breaking into a restaurant and injuring two officers after a fight overnight on Saturday.

Officers said at approximately 2:30 a.m., they witnessed 25-year-old Eliecer Angulo breaking into the Yummy Yummy Chinese Restaurant on Lyell Avenue.

Officers attempted to establish a perimeter outside the building, but Angulo fled out of the side door. Officers chased Angulo, who then fought and injured one officer and one investigator.

Officers said both the officer and the investigator were taken to a local hospital and were treated and released. Angulo was also taken to a local hospital and treated for minor injuries before being transported to the Monroe County Jail.

Angulo was charged with two counts of second-degree assault, third-degree burglary, third-degree criminal mischief, and resisting arrest. He was also served with outstanding bench warrants related to burglaries on January 7 and January 18.

Officers added that, at the time of his arrest, Angulo was sought after in connection with a burglary on Lyell Ave. that took place Friday. He was then charged with third-degree burglary, third-degree criminal mischief, and petit larceny.