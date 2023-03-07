ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A smoke shop in Henrietta was the scene of a burglary early Tuesday morning as the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office is working to investigate the incident.

Deputies confirmed that a burglary took place at Mad Flavors smoke shop on East Henrietta Road. Before deputies could arrive, all suspects in the area left.

It is currently unclear what, if any, items were taken from the business at this time.

The investigation is currently ongoing and no further information will be released from MCSO at this time.

