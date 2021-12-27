Bullet fired into Rochester house comes ‘inches away’ from child’s face, police say

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester police officials say a bullet came within inches of a 12-year-old’s face Sunday night when shots were fired into a house on the city’s west side.

Authorities say officers responded to Laselle Street between Child Street and Whitney Street around 8:15 p.m. for the report of a house struck by gunfire.

Police say officers confirmed at least one bullet struck the house’s exterior wall and the bullet went into the living room.

Officials say the living room was occupied by five people when the bullet penetrated the house, including three children ages 7, 12, and 15.

According to witnesses, the bullet pass through the wall “inches away” from the 12-year-old’s face, police said.

“Thankfully nobody was struck and there were no injuries reported,” Rochester Police Capt. Sam Lucyshyn wrote in a press release.

Officials say the investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to call 911.