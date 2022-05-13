BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo teenager, who was arrested eight times between New Year’s Eve and Feb. 21 after stealing multiple vehicles, pleaded guilty to several charges in Erie County Court on Friday.

Kahill Reeves, 18, pleaded guilty to:

Two counts of reckless endangerment in the first degree, a Class D felony

One count of grand larceny in the third degree, a Class D felony

Four counts of criminal possession of stolen property in the fourth degree, a Class E felony

One count of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle in the second degree, a Class E felony

According to the Erie County DA’s office, the charges stem from the following incidents:

Dec. 31, 2021: Officers attempted a traffic stop on Genesee Street around 5 a.m. after a vehicle that was reported stolen from the Town of Cheektowaga was seen by the victim, who called 911 and said the vehicle was being driven around the area of Doat Street and Bailey Avenue. Reeves did not pull over for an attempted traffic stop but crashed into a parked car on Suffolk Street near LaSalle Avenue. He was issued an appearance ticket. Jan. 11, 2022: Reeves was seen by a BPD officer driving a stolen vehicle on Keystone Avenue around 3:20 a.m. The vehicle was also reported stolen from the Town of Cheektowaga. The vehicle stopped and Reeves and other occupants attempted to flee on foot to evade arrest. He was apprehended on Wex Street and issued an appearance ticket. Jan. 12, 2022: Just after 10 p.m., a BPD officer saw Reeves in the driver’s seat of a stolen vehicle on East Amherst Street. The vehicle was reported stolen from a Town of Tonawanda residence after the owner left the vehicle running without the key inside. He was issued another appearance ticket. Jan. 20, 2022: Another patrol officer saw Reeves driving a vehicle, reported stolen from the Town of Amherst the day before, on East Delavan Avenue near East End Avenue around 5 p.m. Reeves reportedly sped off through the city when the officer attempted a traffic stop, crashing into another vehicle. The stolen vehicle flipped over with Reeves in it during the collision, and the other vehicle was totaled. He was held pending arraignment but was released on his own recognizance as the charges did not qualify for bail. Feb. 1, 2022: Reeves was arrested around 7 p.m. after stealing a vehicle parked outside a Town of Tonawanda residence. The owner reportedly ran after the vehicle after he saw it being backed out of his driveway, as he had left it running without the keys inside. Reeves and other reported occupants attempted to flee via rideshare. They were located by officers, who matched a description provided by the victim, and placed them under arrest. Reeves was arraigned and released under supervision. The other defendant involved with this stolen vehicle, who was 17 years old at the time, was charged with grand larceny in the third degree and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. He is scheduled to return before a Youth Part judge on Thursday. Feb. 7, 2022: Just before 4:30 a.m., BPD officers saw Reeves and two co-defendants sleeping inside a stolen vehicle parked on Colvin Avenue, near Crescent Avenue. The vehicle was stolen overnight from the Town of Tonawanda after the keys had been left inside. They were charged and given appearance tickets to be arraigned on Feb. 25. Reeves failed to appear, as he was in custody in Niagara County. One co-defendant was given an adjournment in contemplation of dismissal. The other pleaded guilty to one count of disorderly conduct, a violation, on April 8. Feb. 17, 2022: Buffalo Police responded to Cordova Avenue around 8:45 p.m. to a report of a suspicious vehicle. Reeves was found in the vehicle, which was reported stolen in the Bailey-Kensington area. Reeves was given another appearance ticket. Feb. 21, 2022: While Amherst Police were investigating a report of larcenies from parked vehicles around Florence Lane and Glenhaven Drive, an officer saw a vehicle matching the description of the suspect vehicle on East Summerset Lane, around 2:45 a.m. When the officer attempted to pull the vehicle over, Reeves once again sped off. He was apprehended in Niagara County and taken into custody. He was given an appearance ticket for Amherst Town Court.

While all of the charges were non-qualifying for bail, the DA’s office filed a motion to request Reeves be held without bail, for committing additional felonies while released for previous felony arrests. The motion was granted and Reeves’ release was revoked.

Reeves faces a maximum of 36 years in prison when he is sentenced on June 30 if he is sentenced as an adult. If sentenced as a minor, he faces a maximum of four years in prison. He continues to remain held without bail.