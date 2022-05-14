Buffalo Police Commissioner Joseph Gramaglia and Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown are scheduled to hold a press conference at 5 p.m. Watch live in the video player above.

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Multiple people were struck in a mass shooting at the Tops Markets on Jefferson Avenue and the shooter is in custody, according to Buffalo Police.

At least 10 people are dead, law enforcement officials told The Associated Press.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area.

Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz first tweeted confirming the shooting: “I have been advised of an active multiple shooting event at the Tops Markets on Jefferson Street in Buffalo. Police are on scene. Please stay away from the area.”

New York State Governor Kathy Hochul tweeted saying she’s monitoring the situation and has offered assistance to local law enforcement.

“I am closely monitoring the shooting at a grocery store in Buffalo,” Governor Hochul said. “We have offered assistance to local officials. If you are in Buffalo, please avoid the area and follow guidance from law enforcement and local officials.”

A crowd gathers as police investigate after a shooting at a supermarket on Saturday, May 14, 2022, in Buffalo, N.Y. Multiple people were shot at the Tops Friendly Market. Police have notified the public that the alleged shooter was in custody. (AP Photo/Joshua Bessex)

The Erie County Sheriff’s office tweeted this statement:

“The Erie County Sheriff’s Office wishes to pass along its condolences to the family and friends of [today’s] shooting. Sheriff Garcia has ordered all available resources and personnel to assist the @BPDAlerts.”

This is a breaking news story, check back for updates.