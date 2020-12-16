Buffalo man pleads guilty to role in violence associated with civil unrest in Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (wroc) — A Buffalo man has pleases guilty to rioting in relation to civil unrest in the City of Rochester.

Javon Hardy, 24, of Buffalo, faces a maximum penalty of five years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

According to Assistant U.S. Attorney Douglas E. Gregory, Hardy attended the public protest that turned violent near the Public Safety Building at 185 Exchange Street. According to Gregory, Hardy approached a mobile office trailer located at the corner of Court Street and Exchange Boulevard.

“After walking up the stairs to the trailer, the defendant threw a flammable liquid inside the trailer and started a fire. Hardy exclaimed ‘Let that (expletive) burn,’ and ‘If it’s not on fire, I didn’t do my job.’ The burning of the trailer and defendant’s statements were captured on Facebook Live, which streamed the burning of the trailer on the internet. Hardy also posted his own statement on Facebook Live, admitting to being at the protests in downtown Rochester. He was wearing the same clothing as he wore when he started the fire at the mobile office trailer. The mobile office trailer was completely destroyed by fire,” a statement from officials reads.

“By his plea, the defendant has admitted that his behavior was not constitutionally protected expression but criminal conduct,” U.S. Attorney Kennedy said in a statement. “Lawlessness, violence, and property damage are inherently unjust and antithetical to the objectives of those well- intentioned individuals who come together seeking positive change in our community. The defendant, and those like him, who engage in these sorts of criminal acts contribute only to our crime rate and add nothing in terms of meaningful growth or progress in our community.”

Hardy’s sentencing is scheduled for March 15, 2021.