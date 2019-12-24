Brighton woman pleaded guilty for sale of ivory

BRIGHTON, N.Y. (WROC) — On Thursday, a Brighton woman pleaded guilty to one count of illegal commercialization of elephant ivory in access of $1,500.

Doris Ellen Eber was sentenced to one year condition discharge, a $5,000 fine in the form of a donation to the World Wildlife Fund, restitution to the state in the amount of $3,240, forfeiture of 13 ivory items seized in the investigation and a court mandated DNA fee of $50.

A law enacted in New York State in 2014 made it illegal to sell nearly all elephant ivory as well as mammoth ivory and rhinoceros horn.