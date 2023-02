ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Brighton police are searching for two suspects who robbed a 7-11 store on Elmwood Avenue late Sunday evening.

According to the Brighton Police Department, the two suspects entered the store and threatened the clerk with a plastic shovel and then stole various merchandise from the store.

Brighton police said that no injuries were reported as a result of the incident and no one was taken into custody.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call 911.