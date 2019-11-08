Brighton police arrest a man in connection to wife’s 1982 death

BRIGHTON, N.Y. (WROC) — Brighton police officials say they have arrested a man in connection to his wife’s death more than 35 years ago.

Officials say James Krauseneck, 67, has been arrested for the death of his wife Cathleen Krauseneck in 1982.

Monroe County District Attorney Sandra Doorley’s office say James is charged with second degree murder in connection to the February 19, 1982 incident.

“I want to thank the Brighton Police Department, who has worked with the Monroe County District Attorney’s Office since 1982, for never giving up on finding justice for Cathleen Krauseneck,” said Doorley in a press release. “We look forward to bringing this case through the criminal justice system and finally bringing justice to Cathleen, her friends and family.”

Bright police officials say they will further discuss this matter at a press conference Tuesday at 10 a.m.

The case is being prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney William Gargan, Bureau Chief of the Domestic Violence Bureau.

