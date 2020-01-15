Brighton police arrest 4 teens in stolen car loaded with stolen goods

BRIGHTON, N.Y. (WROC) — Police pulled over a stolen car early Wednesday morning and inside they found four kids and a slew of stolen goods.

Brighton police say four juveniles, between the ages of 14 and 17, were found carrying a carload full of stolen items.

Officials say the items were likely taken from other vehicles in the area, and added that those vehicles were likely left unlocked.

Some of the stolen items included iPhones, knives, pellet guns, purses, and much more.

Police say a 14-year-old was charged with criminal possession of stolen property while the others were charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, but officials say more charges could still be announced.

Sgt. Allison Laubacher with the Investigative Division oft he Brighton Police Department says officers are already making some progress getting the stolen items back to their rightful owners.

“It’s nice to recover stolen property, and like I said, we already returned to one item to a victim who was very appreciative,” Laubacher said. “It was sentimental to him, so it’s nice to get some of the property back to the owners.”