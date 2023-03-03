ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Brighton police are investigating a smash-and-grab that took place at Brighton X-Press Mart on Monroe Avenue overnight.
According to the Brighton Police Department, a Kia was used to ram the front doors of the convenience store.
After the front doors were damaged, police say that multiple suspects then entered the store and stole various items before fleeing into the city.
Officers have not announced that any suspects have been caught and anyone with information on this incident is asked to call 911.
- East Palestine residents erupt at town hall with Norfolk Southern official
- ‘Eating disorders don’t discriminate’: Identifying signs and where to turn for help in Rochester
- Sunrise Smart Start: Lilac Festival line-up, St. Paul fire
- Buffalo Fire Chaplain: “All we can provide is a sense of hope”
- Brighton convenience store the latest smash-and-grab victim, police say