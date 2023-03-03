ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Brighton police are investigating a smash-and-grab that took place at Brighton X-Press Mart on Monroe Avenue overnight.

According to the Brighton Police Department, a Kia was used to ram the front doors of the convenience store.

After the front doors were damaged, police say that multiple suspects then entered the store and stole various items before fleeing into the city.

Officers have not announced that any suspects have been caught and anyone with information on this incident is asked to call 911.