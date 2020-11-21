Brighton man found guilty on multiple child pornography charges

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WIVB)– A federal jury convicted Richard Dzionara-Norsen, 29, of possession, receipt and distribution of child pornography on November 20.

The Department of Justice tells us, Dzionara-Norsen, of Brighton, was arrested by the FBI after sharing a video of child pornography with an undercover investigator through a peer-to-peer file-sharing network.

Officials said the child pornography in Dzionara-Norsen’s possession showed children as young as infants. They also say he possessed material depicting violence against children.

According to the DOJ, “Subsequent investigation determined that Dzionara-Norsen had been receiving and distributing child pornography for a number of years.”

Dzionara-Norsen faces a minimum sentence of five years in prison, maximum of 20 years, a lifetime period of supervised release and a $250,000 fine.

His sentencing is scheduled for February 17, 2021.

