BRIGHTON, N.Y. (WROC) — A Brighton man is facing multiple charges after being accused of stealing the identity of a co-worker’s spouse, New York State Police officials announced Wednesday.

Authorities say 50-year-old Marshall Anderson is facing charges of second degree identity theft, third degree grand larceny, second degree criminal possession of forged instrument, and first degree scheme to defraud.

Officials say Anderson is accused of stealing the identity of a co-worker’s spouse, opening bank accounts in their name and depositing fraudulent checks using that stolen identity, which enabled him to steal more than $3,000 last November and December.

Anderson was remanded to Ontario County Jail for centralized arraginment.