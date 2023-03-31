ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — James Krauseneck, the man who was sentenced to prison for the murder of his wife in 1982, is currently being treated at a prison infirmary, according to his lawyer.

His lawyer says that he is currently being treated at Mohawk Correctional Facility. It has not been confirmed what he is being treated for.

Back in November 2022, Krauseneck was sentenced to 25 years to life in prison for the murder of his wife Cathy Krauseneck back in 1982. She was found in her bedroom at their Brighton home with an axe in the back of her head.

Originally, investigators believed Edward Laraby was a suspect after he wrote a letter confessing to the murder of Cathy. However, it was revealed that the letter had inaccurate information.

After the case was re-opened in 2015, Krauseneck was identified as the suspect in his wife’s murder when police said that no one else was at the scene other than him. He was arrested in 2019.

Krauseneck said he had an alibi — he left for work at 6:30 a.m. before his wife’s initial time of death, however, investigators believed that she could’ve died while he was still at home due to her body temperature.

Three years after his arrest, Krauseneck was found guilty of second-degree murder and was held without bail until his sentencing.