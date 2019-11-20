Charlie Tan admits to shooting, killing father: ‘I knew I had killed him’

Pittsford Mendon High School graduate, former Cornell University student admits to killing his father in attempt to reduce his sentence

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Charlie Tan has admitted to killing his father.

In an affidavit filed in Syracuse, the Pittsford Mendon High School graduate, and former Cornell University student, confessed to the killing and wrote about the years of abused endured by his family at the hands of his father, Jim Tan.

“I entered my parents’ home through the back door, walked upstairs, turned into my father’s office and shot my father three times as he was sitting at his desk. I knew I had killed him,” Tan wrote.

Jim Tan was shot and killed in his Pittsford home in February of 2015.

In the affidavit, Tan detailed multiple instances where he witnessed his father abuse his mother during his life. He explained how things began to worsen once he started his educated at Cornell University, away from home.

He said he checked with his mother multiple times discussing everyday matters, to the concerns of her safety. On Feb. 4, 2015 Tan wrote that his mother indicated the “next time” his father would kill her.

“I knew that in killing my father I would be throwing away my future, but I wasn’t thinking of that after the February 4 call. I did not think past getting a gun, shooting my father, taking my mother to Canada and fleeing to China. I knew that killing my father was wrong but in my own mind I felt I had to do so to protect my mother,” Tan wrote.

Tan wrote the affidavit in an attempt to reduce his sentence. He was sentenced to 20 years after he pleaded guilty gun charges that linked to the murder of his father.

Charlie Tan’s letter to the judge

Charlie Tan affidavit

