Convicted rapist, kidnapper breaks out of GPS-monitoring bracelet, triggering search in NY

SKANEATELES, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Multiple law enforcement sources confirm that a convicted kidnapper and rapist, out of prison on parole, broke out of his GPS-monitoring ankle bracelet late Wednesday night.

In 1984, Christopher Block was sent to prison for violently raping and kidnapping two women with a weapon in the City of Syracuse.

New York State’s Department of Parole, the agency leading the search, has not responded to a request for information, including if the suspect is still on the loose.

61-year-old Block is 5′ 10″, weighs 176 lbs, has brown hair and hazel eyes.

Sources confirm Block’s bracelet was found in Skaneateles and he was last seen headed toward Auburn.

According to sources, to the last of their knowledge, Block has not been taken into custody.

People living in Cayuga County reported to NewsChannel 9 receiving calls from 911 overnight with the warning.

Block’s bracelet was removed around 9:30 p.m. and parole officers were first alerted just before 10 p.m.

Parole requested the assistance of local police, including the Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office, which used its deputies, K9s and helicopter.