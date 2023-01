Police on scene at Lyell Avenue at approximately 8 p.m. the evening of January 14, 2023. (Emalee Burkhard / News 8 WROC)

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — There is currently an active police scene at a Rochester Burger King located on Lyell Avenue.

Details are limited at this time, and the Rochester Police Department has not yet shared any information on the investigation.

According to News 8 staff on scene, Lyell Ave. is blocked off with crime scene tape all the way back at Warner St. The Burger King is located at 560 Lyell Avenue.

JUST IN: A portion of Lyell Ave. is blocked off between the Warner St. and Hague St. intersections. The scene is focused around the Burger King. #ROC pic.twitter.com/v9JRtXBPez — Alex Love (@AlexWROCLove) January 15, 2023

Location