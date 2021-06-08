Boyfriend charged in gruesome Irondequoit death to have extradition hearing Tuesday

IRONDEQUOIT, N.Y. (WROC) — Seth Larson, the man charged with murdering Lisa Shuler, will have an extradition hearing on Tuesday.

The hearing will take place in Lewis County West Virginia, where he was found last week after a 10 day search. Larson will then be transferred back to New York for future hearings.

He’s charged with murder in the second degree, concealment of a human corpse and tampering with physical evidence.

Shuler’s remains were found in front of her house on Culver Road and at Durand Lake in Irondequoit last month.

“She was just a great person,” Jerel Goff said, who has known Lisa Shuler since their days in junior high; they both graduated from Spencerport High School in 2002.

“Always having a smile on her face, always a good person. And I started reading the details of the case, and I haven’t been able to sleep — have not been able to sleep since. It’s really tough.”

Goff intends to find a way to honor Shuler and support her family.

“I know that for a fact, whenever I was going through something she was always there to listen,” said Goff. “She always had an open mind, and a very big heart. For someone to be such a good person, someone to smile all the time. No one deserves that, she doesn’t deserve that. Her family needs justice. She needs justice.”

Shuler was a student at the Isabella Graham Hart School of Nursing, where there was a “bubble release” at 4 p.m. Thursday to honor her memory.