Bomb squad investigates package found behind Macedon Police Department building

MACEDON, N.Y. (WROC) — The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office Bomb Squad was called to assist the Macedon Police Department after a package was left behind the police department.

According to MPD, on Tuesday, a concerned citizen reported observing a woman throw a package behind the building on Wayneport Road. MPD said the package had a handwritten message to law enforcement on it, but did not specify what the message or contents were.

The MCSO bomb squad responded to the scene, x-rayed the package and rendered it safe.

According to MPD, there is no threat to the public. The contents of the package are under investigation. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Macedon Police Department at (315) 986-4121 or by email at smacneal@macedontown.net.