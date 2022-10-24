ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A body was found in Rochester early Monday by police, members of the Rochester Police Department announced.

The unidentified individual was found at around 5 a.m. in a vacant lot located at 410 Lyell Avenue.

Investigators said they’re working with the Monroe County Medical Examiner’s Office to identify the body, the cause of death, and when the death occurred.

Representatives said there is no additional information to release at this time.

