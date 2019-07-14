Block won’t face any new charges for escaping ankle bracelet

JAMESVILLE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Christopher Block will not face new criminal charges as a result of removing his ankle bracelet and hiding from police, as his escape is considered a violation of parole.

Block will spend the immediate next days at the Jamesville Correctional Facility before a parole hearing is scheduled to determine what additional prison time he will face.

Law enforcement sources were the first to share with NewsChannel 9 Thursday morning that Block cut off and ditched his GPS-monitoring ankle bracelet around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday in the Village of Skaneateles.

Block was in prison for more than three decades for kidnapping and raping two young women in the City of Syracuse in 1984. Block was released from prison in December and assigned that ankle bracelet.

The state allowed him to serve the remainder of his sentence on parole.