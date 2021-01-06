Black Lives Matter signs vandalized at Center for Disability Rights

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Sometime on Tuesday night, three Black Lives Matter signs at the Center for Disability Rights were defaced.

The three 10-foot by 12-foot banners were installed in July to support of Black Lives Matter protests. They feature pictures of prominent Black individuals with disabilities associated with CDR and the affirmation “Black Lives Matter”. All three banners were vandalized; the word “Black” was covered with spray paint and replaced with the word “All”.

“This attack will not intimidate us,” CDR’s CEO and President Bruce Darling said in a statement. “Our commitment to ending racism and police violence is as strong as ever because the stakes are literally life and death.”





“As a black man who uses a wheelchair I realize that there are issues black people have to deal with that others experience to a much lesser degree or not at all,” Kenyatta DaCosta the Vice Chair of CDR’s Board of Directors said in a statement. “In the face of this insensitivity we continue to support Black Lives Matter in their addressing of hardships that stem from prejudice and racism.”

The Rochester Police Department did not immediately return a request for comment.