ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A bicyclist was struck by a car Wednesday evening in a hit-and-run in the area of Ford Street and Exchange Boulevard, according to the Rochester Police Department.

Officers said they got to the area around 9:30 p.m. and found the male bicyclist with apparent minor injuries. They add that the vehicle that hit him did not stay at the scene.

The cyclist was treated by ambulance personnel but was not taken to any hospital.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call 911.