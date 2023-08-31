ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A bicyclist was taken to a hospital Tuesday evening after a hit-and-run on Latta Road, according to the Greece Police Department.

Before arriving at the scene, officers said they were told all parties left the scene. When they arrived, they discovered the bicyclist standing by with a party not involved in the incident.

The bicyclist, a 50-year-old man from Greece, agreed to be evaluated at URMC. No further details about the victim were released.

Investigators determined the victim was crossing the road when he was hit by a car that then left the scene. The accident still remains under investigation.