Bicyclist dies after hit-and-run on Jay Street

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A man was killed after he was struck by a car while riding his bicycle on Jay Street on Thursday.

According to the Rochester Police Department, around 10:15 p.m. officers responded to the area and found the man in the roadway with severe trauma to his body. He was taken to the University of Rochester Medical Center by AMR. At the hospital, life saving measures were performed, but eventually he was pronounced dead as a result of the injuries sustained from the crash.

“The preliminary investigation showed that the victim was riding his bicycle on Jay Street and was struck by an unknown type vehicle, which then fled the scene,” RPD officials said in a statement.

Anyone with information about vehicles in the area of the 1000 block of Jay Street on Thursday around 10:15 p.m. is asked to call 911, email MajorCrimes@CityofRochester.gov or call Crime Stoppers at 423-9300.

Check back with News 8 WROC as we update this developing story.