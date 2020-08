LIMA, N.Y. (WROC) — A small fire broke out at Lima Presbyterian Church Sunday morning when an organist arrived and found the building filled with smoke.

A Bible was discovered burned inside the church and part of the floor and a pew were also damaged by the fire.

Livingston County Sheriff’s Deputies are investigating the incident as a suspected case of arson.

Anyone with information is asked to call (585) 243-7100 or 844-LCSO-TIP.