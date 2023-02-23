ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A verdict in the bench trial for Adriel Riley Jr., the teen arrested alongside Zayvion Perry for intentionally setting a man on fire, is set to be delivered on Tuesday, February 28.

In March 2021, Riley Jr. along with Perry were arrested for the death of Steven Amenhauser, who police say was set on fire in February 2021. Amenhauser died from those wounds in the hospital on March 16, 2021.

Riley and Perry were charged with murder in the second degree, arson in the fourth degree, and criminal possession of a weapon. Perry was 16 at the time. Riley was 14.

On February 15, Perry pleaded guilty to manslaughter and faces 25 years in prison.

At that same court date, Riley did not take a plea deal, and waived his right to a trial by jury. The teen instead began a bench trial before the judge on the above charges.

At the start of Riley’s trial, a few RPD officers testified. Different pieces of evidence at the crime scene were discussed, and one officer testified that there were no “latent” fingerprints discovered on any of the property at Amenhauser’s home.