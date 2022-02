BATH, N.Y. (WROC) – A Steuben County woman has been charged Friday in connection with the death of her 3-week-old daughter.

State Police say they responded to the home of 22-year-old Cherokee-Cheyenne Shull on February 3rd, for the report of a medical emergency involving the infant.

Upon arrival, State Troopers and ambulance crews found the child dead.

Shull has been charged with second-degree manslaughter and is being held in Steuben County Jail.