Bath Police announce largest crack cocaine arrest in department’s history

BATH, N.Y. (WETM) — The Bath Police Department has announced the largest crack cocaine arrest in the department’s history after $16,000 worth of crack cocaine was found on the 200 block of Campbell Street.

Lawrence Rodgers, 61, was arrested during a traffic stop on two sealed Superior Court warrants for two counts of criminal sale of a controlled substance and two counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance, all in the fifth degree.

The arrest stemmed from the sale of crystal methamphetamine in the village in 2019.

Following Rodgers arrest a search warrant was executed at his apartment where the crack cocaine was uncovered. Rodgers was also arraigned for criminal possession of a controlled substance in the second degree, a class A-II felony.

Rodgers was taken to the Steuben County Jail for arraignment.

