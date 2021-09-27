Bath man pleads guilty to distributing child porn

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Bath man has pleaded guilty to child porn charges, federal officials announced Monday.

According to U.S. Attorney James Kennedy, 35-year-old Jeffrey Clark pleaded guilty to two counts of distributing child pornography. The charges carry a minimum penalty of five years in prison, a maximum penalty of 40 years, and a $500,000 fine.

Prosecutors say a search warrant was executed at Clark’s house where investigators “seized thousands of files containing images and videos of child pornography. The images included violence against young children.”

Officials say Clark also admitted to the FBI that he had physically molested a minor victim on several occasions, which resulted in separate state charges.

Clark is scheduled to be sentenced on January 7.