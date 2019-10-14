Bath man arrested after meth lab fire kills grandmother

STEUBEN COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM) — A Bath man has been arrested and charged with second-degree murder after a May meth lab fire that killed his 82-year-old grandmother in Riverside.

Steuben County District Attorney Brooks Baker confirms that Jarrett Gause was arrested after a sealed indictment was opened last week.

Gause was charged with second-degree murder for the death of his grandmother Gladys Ann Willow and numerous reckless endangerment counts involving every firefighter that responded to the scene on May 14.

Gause is also charged with tampering with physical evidence in relation to the Townsend Avenue fire.

Gause is currently in the Steuben County Jail.