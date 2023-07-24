Batavia police are searching for a man who allegedly robbed a Key Bank on Main Street Monday morning (Photos/Batavia Police Department)

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) —Batavia police are searching for a man following a bank robbery that occurred Monday morning.

Officers said that the suspect walked into the Key Bank on Main Street and passed a note to the teller demanding cash. He arrived and left on a black bike last seen heading west on Main Street.

The suspect is described as a bald man wearing a black T-shirt, gray shorts, black socks, and no shoes.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect or has any information on the robbery is asked to call the Batavia Police Department at (585)-345-6312.