BATAVIA, N.Y. (WROC) — A 12 and 13-year-old have been charged with making a terroristic threat in relation to a late April incident, according to the Batavia Police Department.
The Batavia Police Department says the juveniles were attending Notre Dame High School when they made a phone call to a suicide hotline.
Police say during the call, a threat to shoot up a school was made, with the addition of it happening immediately.
Officers responded to all schools in the county and placed each school in a “lockout/secure” status — which means no one is permitted to enter or exit the building, but instruction can continue as normal.
According to Batavia police, on-scene detectives were able to quickly determine that the threat was not credible, and all schools were released from the “lockout/scene.”
No additional information is available at this time.
