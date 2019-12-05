Batavia man faces 20 years in prison after Amber Alert

BATAVIA, N.Y. (WROC) — The Batavia man arrested after an amber alert in Genesee County, has pleaded guilty to transporting a minor across state lines for sexual activity.

According to the assistant U.S. attorney, Guillermo Torres-Acevedo had sexual relations with a 14-year-old girl.

After being arrested for rape, Torres-Acevedo persuaded the girl to travel with him out of state to continue their relationship.

Torres-Acevedo picked up the girl from school and drove her to Pennsylvania where investigators tracked them down.

He is facing a maximum of 20 years in prison and is scheduled to be sentenced of February 13.