Batavia man faces 20 years in prison after Amber Alert

Crime

by: WROC Staff

Posted: / Updated:

BATAVIA, N.Y. (WROC) — The Batavia man arrested after an amber alert in Genesee County, has pleaded guilty to transporting a minor across state lines for sexual activity.

According to the assistant U.S. attorney, Guillermo Torres-Acevedo had sexual relations with a 14-year-old girl.

After being arrested for rape, Torres-Acevedo persuaded the girl to travel with him out of state to continue their relationship.

Torres-Acevedo picked up the girl from school and drove her to Pennsylvania where investigators tracked them down.

He is facing a maximum of 20 years in prison and is scheduled to be sentenced of February 13.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Dont Miss

More Don't Miss