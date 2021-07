BATAVIA, N.Y. (WROC) — A Genesee County man is facing jail time after being charged with sexually abusing a child over an extended period of time according to the Genesee County Sheriff’s Office Sunday.

Melvin Huntley, 40, faces multiple counts including predatory sexual assault against a child, rape and sexual assault. Genesee County police officials expect Huntley to receive more charges in the near future.

Huntley is currently being held in Genesee County jail without bail.