BATAVIA, N.Y. (WROC) — Officers from the Genesee County Local Task Force announced Wednesday they arrested a Batavia resident for selling cocaine Sunday afternoon.

Members of the Task Force, which was comprised of officers from the Genesee County Sheriff’s Office and the Batavia Police Department, arrested 69-year-old Julious Murphy of Jerome Place, after the conclusion of an investigation into the possession, transportation and sale of crack cocaine in and around the City of Batavia.

Officers said Murphy was taken into custody on a sealed grand jury indictment warrant during a traffic stop. Officers add that Murphy allegedly sold quantities of crack cocaine to an agent of the Genesee County Drug Task Force while in Batavia.

Murphy, also known as “Fatboy,” has been charged with third-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance and third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, both class B-felonies according to New York State Penal Law.

The suspect was arraigned in Genesee County Court Tuesday and was released under supervision.