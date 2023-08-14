ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Batavia man was accused of strangulation and then fighting police during an arrest earlier this month, according to the Batavia Police Department.

Police said they responded to a disturbance call for a woman who was hit in the face and strangled. When they arrived, they said 37-year-old Joel Prouty jumped out of a second-story window and ran from the scene.

The next day, police were called to the same location for a disturbance between Prouty and the victim. It was alleged that Prouty proceeded to fight the officers while they were arresting him.

Prouty was charged with second-degree strangulation and third-degree assault. He faces additional charges of resisting arrest and second-degree obstructing governmental administration.