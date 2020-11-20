Bank robber sentenced after robberies in Gates, Penfield and Depew

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – A Utica man, who was convicted of three counts of bank robbery was sentenced on Friday.

Nicholas Ferrone, 29, of Utica, was sentenced to serve 76 months – a little over six years – in prison by U.S. District David G. Larimer.

According to Assistant U.S. Attorney Sean Eldridge, Ferrone committed three bank robberies:

on August 20, 2019, Ferrone robbed the Bank of America, located at 5091 Broadway in Depew

on October 31, 2019, Ferrone robbed the Chase Bank, located at 6 Spencerport Road in Gates

on December 17, 2019, Ferrone robbed the M&T Bank, located at 625 Panorama Trail in Penfield

Officials said during each of the robberies, Ferrone wore a high-quality latex mask and handed the tellers notes demanding money.

On January 13, a New York State Trooper conducted a traffic stop of a vehicle Ferrone was driving on the New York State Thruway. The vehicle did not have license plates displayed, nor did it display a valid inspection sticker. Troopers conducted a search of the vehicle and recovered controlled substances, as well as several high quality latex masks, including one that appears to have been used in the Bank of America robbery in Depew, and another mask that appears to have been used in both the Chase Bank and M&T Bank robberies in Gates and Penfield.

Also recovered from the vehicle were numerous items of clothing matching the clothing worn during the three charged robberies, along with two handwritten notes that read “I Have Gun Large Bills” and “I Have Gun All Large Bills.”

Previously, in May 2013, Ferrone was convicted in U.S. District Court in the Northern District of New York on eight counts of federal bank robbery and sentenced to serve 36 months in prison.