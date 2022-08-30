SWEDEN, N.Y. (WROC) — The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a robbery that occurred in the Town of Sweden Tuesday afternoon.

At around 12:50 p.m., deputies with the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office responded to the Key Bank located at 4707 Lake Road for the report of a robbery.

Details are limited at this time. Officials said a K9 search was conducted during the investigation, in addition to the canvassing of local businesses.

The MCSO Major Crimes unit is currently overseeing the ongoing investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call 911.

