1  of  2
Closings
Calvary Chapel-Webster Saint Kateri School

Bail reform laws lead to man’s arrest, release, another arrest in Fairport

Crime
Posted: / Updated:

FAIRPORT, N.Y. (WROC) — Fairport police say due to New York state’s new justice reform laws, they had to release a man who threatened to kill someone, but arrested him again shortly thereafter.

Nicholas Jordan, 26, was taken into custody around 12:30 p.m. Wednesday for allegedly pointing a loaded shotgun at someone.

He was charged with second degree menacing then released with an appearance ticket.

Around 4 p.m. — about two hours after being released from custody — police arrested Jordan for the second time.

Officers say he threatened the earlier victims again.

Jordan was then held in the Wayne County Jail and released Thursday morning.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Dont Miss

More Don't Miss