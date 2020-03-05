Bail reduced for man accused of stabbing RPD officer

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Bail has been reduced for the man accused of stabbing a Rochester police officer in the face in January.

20-year-old Jamal Dima is now being held on $25,000 bail — down from $75,000. He’s accused of stabbing Officer Brian Cala with a 5-inch knife on Glendale Park in Rochester.

"Shots fired! Male stabbed! Suspect running!"



Hear the harrowing 911 call from this morning where an RPD officer was stabbed during an altercation on Glendale Park. The suspect was taken into custody after a short foot chase. #ROC pic.twitter.com/0VT3Z0smkI — News 8 – WROC-TV (@News_8) January 26, 2020

He’s facing charges of aggravated assault on an officer and criminal mischief. Dima is due back in court in May and the trial is scheduled to begin in August.