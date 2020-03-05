Bail reduced for man accused of stabbing RPD officer

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Bail has been reduced for the man accused of stabbing a Rochester police officer in the face in January.
20-year-old Jamal Dima is now being held on $25,000 bail — down from $75,000. He’s accused of stabbing Officer Brian Cala with a 5-inch knife on Glendale Park in Rochester.
He’s facing charges of aggravated assault on an officer and criminal mischief. Dima is due back in court in May and the trial is scheduled to begin in August.