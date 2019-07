ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester police responded to a call of gun shots on Backus Street Monday just after 11:30 p.m.

There is where officers found a 43-year-old man with gunshot wounds.

The victim was transported to URMC where he was taken into surgery, but he did not survive.

This is being investigated as a homicide.

The police are asking that anyone with information call 911.