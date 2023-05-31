ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A baby girl is recovering in the hospital weeks after police say her father was hit by a box truck while running with her and then dropping her to the ground.

According to the Rochester Police Department, the baby, who is approximately a month old, was taken out of the ICU, but still remains in the hospital. The details of her current condition are unclear.

At the beginning of May, police said that Child Protective Services was responding to the House of Mercy before they spotted 25-year-old Gerald Benitez-Alvarez walking down the street holding the baby.

RPD then said Benitez-Alvarez took off running with her before getting hit by a box truck, which knocked both of them to the ground. It was alleged he then picked up the baby and continued running, but then dropped her and continued.

At the time, the baby received a fractured arm, bruises and abrasions on her face, fractured ribs and skull, brain herniation, and bleeding.

In court, it was revealed that Benitez-Alvarez was told by the mother to take the child to the hospital before the incident, but it’s not clear if she was injured beforehand.

Benitez-Alvarez was arrested and charged with assault. He pleaded not guilty at arraignment.