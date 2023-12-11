ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Authorities in Seneca Falls stopped a woman from driving through a closed road where a 5K run was being held on Saturday.

According to the Seneca Falls Police Department, Cayuga Street was closed for the It’s a Wonderful Life 5K run. It was alleged that 66-year-old Catherine Neidbalec tried to drive around the barricade and onto the roadway while the race was still going on.

A firefighter at the scene was able to stop Neidbalec from entering the roadway. Investigators said she was driving the vehicle while intoxicated.

Neidbalec, from the Albany area, was arrested and charged with DWI, driving a motor vehicle with a blood alcohol level of above .08%, and failure to obey a flag person. She was released on an appearance ticket and will appear in court at a later date.